The USA men's side are currently trying to qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. They need to reach the final of a Qualifier in July also featuring Hong Kong, Jersey, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda and the hosts, Zimbabwe

The USA have been granted automatic qualification for the Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 as the co-host nation, along with West Indies.

The 2024 edition is being held in North America for the first time, and will see 20 teams participate.

There will be 12 automatic qualifiers, with eight remaining places coming from regional qualifiers.

The 12 will be made up of the top eight teams from the 2022 event, two hosts, plus the next two in the rankings.