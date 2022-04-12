Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luke Georgeson scored 317 runs for Northern Knights in the Inter-provincial 50-over Cup in 2021

New Zealand-born Luke Georgeson has signed a full-time central contract with Ireland after impressing in the Inter-Provincial Series.

The all-rounder finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the 50-over cup competition last year with an average of 63.40 for Northern Knights.

Georgeson, 22, has also played for Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand.

"It's an extremely exciting opportunity to get stuck in with the Irish and Northern Knights lads," he said.

Georgeson, who represented New Zealand at Under-19 level, holds an Irish passport and qualifies to play for Ireland if selected.

He hit 128 - his first List A century - for the Knights against Munster Reds last year and was named NCU Player of the Year for his performances with club side CSNI.

"It's been a big decision to step away from the Wellington Firebirds and domestic cricket in New Zealand, but hopefully I can play a part in what I believe is an exciting time for Irish cricket," added Georgeson.

"The opportunity to progress with a highly talented group of individuals here in Ireland and test myself more consistently at a higher level is an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

Murray Commins and Stephen Doheny have also agreed terms on 12-month retainer contracts with Ireland.