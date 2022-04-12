Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Samit Patel took 16 wickets and scored 309 runs in the 2021 T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel has extended his white-ball contract to the end of the 2023 season.

The 37-year-old has scored more than 20,000 runs and taken 686 wickets in all formats for the club.

Patel, who bats right-handed but bowls left-arm spin, ended his involvement in red-ball cricket in 2020.

"I still feel at the top of my game, and I believe I still have a lot to offer, which my performances last season hopefully showed," he said.

"Since stepping back from the first-class game, I've been able to tailor my training and preparation to limited-overs cricket, and that has benefitted my performances."

He made his Notts debut in 2002, aged 16, and appeared in the inaugural domestic Twenty20 Cup, as it was then called, the following year - only Patel, Sussex's Ravi Bopara and Tim Murtagh of Middlesex are still involved in county cricket from the 2003 competition.

Patel was also in the Notts team which completed a T20 and One-Day Cup double in 2017, and helped them win the Blast trophy again in 2020.

"We have an exceptionally talented squad and have been a force to be reckoned with for some time in T20 cricket. I can only see that extending into the future," he added.

The former England player has also played T20 cricket in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and the West Indies, and appeared for Trent Rockets in The Hundred last summer.

Patel played six Tests, 36 one-dayers and 18 T20 internationals for England between 2008 and 2015.