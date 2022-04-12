Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glenn Phillips made 12 appearances for Gloucestershire in last season's T20 Blast

Gloucestershire have re-signed New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips as an overseas player for the T20 Blast.

Phillips, 25, who can also keep wicket, made 12 appearances in last season's competition, scoring 500 runs.

He is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League but will be available for the entire group stage.

Gloucestershire begin their T20 Blast campaign on Thursday, 26 May against Middlesex at Radlett.

Right-hander Phillips has played 35 T20 internationals for the Black Caps, scoring two half-centuries and a century.

His 108 off just 51 balls against the West Indies in November 2020 broke the record for the fastest century by a New Zealand batsman in a T20 international.

"I really enjoyed my time last year and I'm very glad to be returning this season," Phillips said.

"It's going to be an exciting year and I can't wait to get it under way."