The team leading an independent review into racism in Scottish cricket have launched an anonymous survey for people to share their experiences.

Diversity group Plan4Sport - appointed by funding body sportscotland - began gathering evidence from within the Scottish game in January.

The review, published in July, is being conducted after several former players claimed they were racially abused.

Cricket Scotland stressed the process is confidential.

"We are committed to working with the review team at Plan4Sport and would encourage anyone who has experienced or witnessed racism, inequalities or discrimination to take part in this survey," said interim chief executive John Lunn.

"This is an anonymous process and we want people to come forward and share what they have experienced."

Managing director of Plan4Sport, Louise Tideswell, added people's input is "vital to this work and to the future of the sport."