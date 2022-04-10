Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hassan Azad faced 280 balls as he batted throughout Leicestershire's second innings to earn his side a draw

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four): Worcestershire 348 & 234-5 dec: Pollock 112, Libby 75; Mike 4-27 Leicestershire 213 & 218-9: Azad 104*; Baker 4-51, Pennington 3-36 Worcestershire (14 pts) drew with Leicestershire (12 pts) Scorecard

A defiant century by Leicestershire opener Hassan Azad and a last-wicket stand spanning an hour and 38 minutes denied Worcestershire victory after a tense finish to their County Championship Division Two clash.

The 28-year-old left-hander batted throughout the final day for 104 not out as Leicestershire, who had been set 370 to win after Worcestershire declared overnight, finished on 218-9 after last man Beuran Hendricks kept out 60 deliveries at the other end.

Worcestershire had looked odds-on to open their campaign with a win after reducing their hosts to 122-7 midway through the afternoon session, with teenage spinner Josh Baker producing a career-best 4-51.

To compound their frustration, they missed a chance to remove Azad on 75 at 153-8 when wicketkeeper Ben Cox spilled a legside catch off seamer Ed Barnard.

Azad's vigil had lasted six hours and 18 minutes when the last ball was bowled.

Worcestershire hoped the Azad drop would prove unimportant after Dillon Pennington's appeal for lbw against Chris Wright was upheld, leaving the home side nine down for 173 with more than 25 overs still to play.

But Hendricks defied all attempts to get him out with an assuredness that only grew as the overs ticked by.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network