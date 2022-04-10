Last updated on .From the section Counties

Chris Cooke scored 144 runs in the match for once out

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Glamorgan 234: Ingram 87, Raine 3-35 & 220-5: C Cooke 85*, Carlson 61; Rushworth 2-38 Durham 383: Lees 182*, Bedingham 76*, Borthwick 64; Salter 7-45 Glamorgan (11 pts) drew with Durham (15 pts) Scorecard

Durham's victory bid on the final day was thwarted by Chris Cooke (85 not out) and Kiran Carlson (61) as Glamorgan held on for a draw.

The visitors looked set for victory when the home side slipped to 66 for four in mid-afternoon.

Despite some accurate seam bowling, Glamorgan fought back to reach 220 for five, 72 ahead.

Earlier Glamorgan spinner Andrew Salter claimed a remarkable career-best 7-45 as Durham were bowled out for 383.

Salter took four for four in eight balls with the visitors hitting out and getting out as they looked to move the game on, Alex Lees just passing his Durham best on 182 not out before he ran out of partners.

That left Durham with a lead of 149, and 84 overs to force home their advantage with Chris Rushworth striking twice early on as Glamorgan tottered to lunch at 34 for three.

Colin Ingram's dismissal for 19 in mid-afternoon raised Durham hopes, but Carlson and Cooke took Glamorgan into the lead with a stand of 92 before Carlson was caught behind off Matty Potts.

Callum Taylor (23 not out) then batted calmly with Cooke before Durham called off their victory hunt with 16 overs remaining of the match, ruing the loss of more than a day's play to the weather.

Both sides could be bolstered by their overseas signings in round two, with Glamorgan set to field Australians Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser away to Nottinghamshire, while Durham plan to have South African batsman Keegan Petersen making his debut at home against Leicestershire.