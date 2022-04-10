Last updated on .From the section Counties

Coming in at number eight, Burgess hit 20 fours and eight sixes in his career-best 178

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day four): Surrey 428-8 dec & 43-0: Burns 22* Warwickshire 531: Burgess 178, Lamb 106, Hain 78; Topley 3-97 Warwickshire (13 pts) drew with Surrey (13 pts) Scorecard

Michael Burgess hit a career-best 178 as Warwickshire began the defence of their County Championship by drawing with Surrey.

Resuming the day on 12 not out, Burgess smashed 20 fours and eight sixes in his 221 balls at the crease as the Bears were eventually bowled out for 531.

Surrey then reached 43-0 in their second innings before the two teams shook hands on a draw.

It was a match where bat dominated ball with 18 wickets taken in 320 overs.

Warwickshire began the final morning on 293-7, still 135 runs behind but with chances of victory unlikely for either side.

But wicketkeeper Burgess found excellent support from the tail as Craig Miles (32) and Henry Brookes (29) took the total past 400.

And number 11 Oliver Hannon-Dalby stayed over two hours at the crease with Burgess as the pair added 122 for the last wicket.

Hannon-Dalby contributed just 11 before Burgess was finally out to off-spinner Will Jacks.

With the Bears having signed wicketkeeper Alex Davies from Lancashire in the close season, it was a perfect way for Burgess to respond to the competition for his place.

That left Surrey trailing by 103 but with few demons in the pitch, Rory Burns (22 not out) and Ryan Patel saw the game out.

The one regret for the visitors will be that they could not force home an advantage when they reduced the Bears to 41-4 early in their innings.

Warwickshire wicketkeeper Michael Burgess told BBC CWR:

"At the start of the day, we said we wanted to take as much time out of the game as possible and to try to bat to lunch. Luckily, we managed to bat until nearly to tea.

"I have to give huge credit to Milo (Craig Miles), Brooksy (Henry Brookes) and OHD (Oliver Hannon-Dalby) for sticking around to play the way they did.

"It was a really, really flat wicket so the main aim was to give the bowlers a bit of time off their feet. Although they ended up batting for a while but I know they enjoy that."