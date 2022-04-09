Steven Mullaney surpassed his previous first-class best of 179

LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Sussex 375 & 29-1: Orr 14* Nottinghamshire 534-9 dec: Mullaney 192, Evison 109*; Finn 3-84 Sussex (5 pts) trail Notts (7 pts) by 130 runs Scorecard

A captain's innings by Steven Mullaney helped Nottinghamshire turn their match against Sussex on its head on the third day at the 1st Central County Ground.

Mullaney, who had come to the wicket with Nottinghamshire on 52-4 in reply to Sussex's 375, scored a career best 192 and figured in stands of 96 with Tom Moores, 69 with Liam Patterson-White and 144 with Joey Evison, whose unbeaten 109 was also a career highest.

By scoring their runs at four an over, the visitors put pressure on a young Sussex side and when they eventually declared at 534-9, a lead of 159 after adding 320 in the day, they still had time to bowl 15 overs at their weary opposition.

Sussex were 29-1 at the close after losing skipper Tom Haines, caught at mid-wicket for 14.

To make matters worse for Sussex, they had learned earlier in the day that they would be without Danial Ibrahim for the remainder of the match after it had been announced the all-rounder would have a scan on his injured shoulder.

Sussex were already without Jack Carson, George Garton and Fynn Hudson-Prentice because of injury and illness.

Sussex's former England paceman Steven Finn:

"Losing Tom Haines at the end wasn't ideal. He's obviously one of our best players, but we've got plenty of capable guys ready to come in.

" I really like the project they've got going on here. They've got some exciting young players and the way Sussex spoke to me resonated with me and made me feel I wanted to be part of it

"I feel in good rhythm apart from a few bad balls. My desire is to play as much cricket as possible. I haven't played as much four-day cricket in recent years as I'd like to have done, and I feel I have a point to prove.

Notts all-rounder Joey Evison:

"I felt really good. I managed to tick off the first hundred and I hope it's the first of many.

"As a batter I'd like to bat four, ideally, but we've got such a strong batting line-up that I'm just happy to help out down the order.

"We did well, building partnerships. I just hope we can push hard for victory."

Report supplied by ECB Reporters Network.