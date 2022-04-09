Last updated on .From the section Counties

Mohammad Abbas (centre) took 4-22 in Somerset's second innings for Hampshire

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three): Somerset 180 & 135: Lammonby 32; Abbas 4-22, Fuller 3-23 Hampshire 428: Weatherley 168, Holland 81, Vince 56; Green 3-31 Hampshire (23 pts) beat Somerset (1 pt) by an innings and 113 runs Scorecard

Hampshire completed a comfortable innings victory over Somerset in just two and a half days after the visitors' batting collapsed for a second time.

Mohammad Abbas (4-22) and James Fuller (3-23) did the damage either side of lunch as Somerset were dismissed for just 135 in their second innings.

Ben Green (20) and Tom Lammonby (32) had batted through the first hour without being separated.

But Somerset lost 6-47 after lunch to lose by an innings and 113 runs.

Hampshire, who came within a wicket of winning the County Championship last season, dropped just the one available bonus point on their way to victory while a much-depleted Somerset could only muster the one bowling point.

Somerset were already facing a stiff task to save the game when they resumed on their overnight 15-0, trailing by 233 runs.

Green and Lammonby looked assured as Hampshire's four-strong seam attack were kept at bay reaching 50-0. But it was Green who fell first to Fuller as he took three wickets in his first three overs.

Tom Abell (4) and then Lammonby departed to the right-armer soon after while James Hildreth (14) was dismissed on the stroke of lunch by Kyle Abbott to leave them on 83-4.

Abbas then had Steven Davies (3) caught at second slip first ball after the interval and then three more wickets went down for just seven runs to leave Somerset on the brink of defeat at 95-8.

Dawson and Abbas picked up the last couple of wickets with only an hour gone in the afternoon session and Somerset's miserable trip to the Ageas Bowl was over.

They will face Essex at Taunton from Thursday while Hampshire travel to The Oval to play Surrey.