Mohammad Abbas (centre) took 4-22 in Somerset's second innings for Hampshire

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three): Somerset 180 & 135: Lammonby 32; Abbas 4-22, Fuller 3-23 Hampshire 428: Weatherley 168, Holland 81, Vince 56; Green 3-31 Hampshire (23 pts) beat Somerset (1 pt) by an innings and 113 runs Scorecard

Hampshire completed a comfortable innings victory over Somerset in just two and a half days after the visitors' batting collapsed for a second time.

Mohammad Abbas (4-22) and James Fuller (3-23) did the damage either side of lunch as Somerset were dismissed for just 135 in their second innings.

Ben Green (20) and Tom Lammonby (32) had batted through the first hour without being separated.

But Somerset lost 6-47 after lunch to lose by an innings and 113 runs.

Hampshire, who came within a wicket of winning the County Championship last season, dropped just the one available bonus point on their way to victory while a much-depleted Somerset could only muster the one bowling point.

Somerset were already facing a stiff task to save the game when they resumed on their overnight 15-0, trailing by 233 runs.

Green and Lammonby looked assured as Hampshire's four-strong seam attack were kept at bay reaching 50-0. But it was Green who fell first to Fuller as he took three wickets in his first three overs.

Tom Abell (4) and then Lammonby departed to the right-armer soon after while James Hildreth (14) was dismissed on the stroke of lunch by Kyle Abbott to leave them on 83-4.

Abbas then had Steven Davies (3) caught at second slip first ball after the interval and then three more wickets went down for just seven runs to leave Somerset on the brink of defeat at 95-8.

Dawson and Abbas picked up the last couple of wickets with only an hour gone in the afternoon session and Somerset's miserable trip to the Ageas Bowl was over.

They will face Essex at Taunton from Thursday while Hampshire travel to The Oval to play Surrey.

Hampshire captain James Vince told BBC Radio Solent:

"For the first game of the season, I don't think we could've asked for anything more. An outstanding start and I don't think it could've gone much better.

"From the first ball of the game, we dominated with our performance and as it turned out, it was a good toss to lose.

"But the way we batted, with a strong opening stand, it really set the game up for us to bat big and bat once.

"Today with the ball, there were contributions all round and despite the pitch losing a bit of its pace there was still much for us to exploit there.

"I felt like we invested a lot in that first hour and finally got our rewards."

Somerset captain Tom Abell told BBC Radio Somerset:

"It's very disappointing. I don't really give too much thought to the guys who were unavailable for this match as coming here after some good pre-season form, we were in a pretty optimistic mood.

"We obviously haven't given a very good account of ourselves, especially with the bat against a world-class seam attack.

"The most disappointing thing is that we haven't shown a little more backbone, a little more fight.

"There are a couple of positives within it but we let ourselves down after periods where we'd worked hard and didn't capitalise."