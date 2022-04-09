Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Lamb's only previous Warwickshire century was also at Edgbaston against Essex in September 2019

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day three): Surrey 428-8 dec: Foakes 132*, Patel 75; Hannon-Dalby 4-78 Warwickshire 293-7: Lamb 106, Hain 78; Roach 3-80 Warwickshire (4 pts) trail Surrey (5 pts) by 135 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire safely batted out the day at Edgbaston as the county champions removed the slight concern that they might lose at home to Surrey.

Matt Lamb made his first century in three seasons, hitting 18 boundaries in an excellent 106 off just 138 balls.

Sam Hain (78) and Dan Mousley (43) were steadier by comparison but both dug in to help the Bears close on 293-7.

Ex-Worcestershire paceman Kemar Roach took two of the five wickets to fall in the day to end with figures of 3-80.

But Lamb's second first-class century was the outstanding highlight of a slightly rain-truncated day, from which 22 overs were trimmed.

