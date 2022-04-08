Brett D'Oliveira faced 235 balls in his unbeaten 118 against Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two): Worcestershire 348: D'Oliveira 118*, Leach 70, Barnard 57; Wright 3-53, Barnes 3-74 Leicestershire 42-3: Hill 26*; Leach 2-12 Worcestershire (4 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 306 runs Scorecard

An unbeaten century by Brett D'Oliveira in his first match as club captain put Worcestershire in a strong position after two days of their opening County Championship match against Leicestershire.

The 30-year-old all-rounder, handed the job after Joe Leach stepped down at the end of last season, compiled a fine, measured innings to finish on 118 not out as the visitors to the Uptonsteel County Ground posted a first-innings total of 348.

At the close, Leicestershire were 42-3 in reply, having been 6-3 after Leach and Charlie Morris took early wickets with the new ball.

D'Oliveira had survived a difficult chance at third slip on three on the first evening but otherwise played superbly, backed up by half-centuries from Leach (70) and Ed Barnard (57). His innings spanned almost six hours.

He is the first member of a distinguished cricketing dynasty to be officially appointed captain, an honour bestowed on neither his grandfather, the celebrated England batsman and first-team coach Basil, nor his late father, the all-rounder and former academy director Damian.

He led the side when Leach was injured during the 2018 season and was skipper in place of Moeen Ali when Worcestershire Rapids won the T20 Blast the same season and finished as runners-up the following year.

But he described being given the role in his own name as the fulfilment of a boyhood dream and looked to the heavens in an emotional celebration on reaching his hundred, the ninth of his career in first-class matches.

It came after he had punished a short, wide ball from South African pace bowler Beuran Hendricks with the 14th of his 16 fours, having also lofted a six off left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson.

Report supplied by PA Media.