A hailstorm meant no play was possible after lunch at Sophia Gardens

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two): Glamorgan 234: Ingram 87, Raine 3-35, Potts 3-67 Durham 5-0: Jones 4* Glamorgan 1 pt, Durham 3 pts Scorecard

Durham's bowlers took control against Glamorgan as rain and hail struck again to bring day two to an early close.

Resuming on 164-4, the hosts' top scorers Colin Ingram (87) and Chris Cooke (59) both fell to Paul Coughlin.

Matthew Potts had Callum Taylor and James Weighell out lbw in the space of three balls, before Ben Raine and Chris Rushworth took a wicket apiece as Glamorgan were dismissed for 234.

Durham only faced one over, reaching 5-0 before rain stopped play at lunch.

A second heavy hailstorm in as many days followed, meaning only 73.5 overs have been possible in the first two days of this County Championship Division Two encounter at Sophia Gardens.

Glamorgan batter Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales: "The pitch always had enough in it but [on day one] they gave us enough freebies and that allowed us to build an innings, whereas today when they hit their areas we saw how difficult it can be.

"To flip that around as a positive, our bowling attack will think that if we can put a few good balls in a decent area hopefully there will be some rewards."

Durham bowler Matty Potts told BBC Radio Newcastle: "It's very bizarre conditions. We hate losing time in the game because we think we're in a very strong position.

"We capitalised on the early wicket this morning of Colin Ingram, who batted beautifully. That was the key part and we just tried to go through that door.

"There has been a big boundary count with one short side and the ball going quickly over the square but as a bowling unit we came back brilliantly.

"Hopefully we can get two full days, we'll just take it session by session, there's nothing we can do about the weather but we'll just perform as best we can."