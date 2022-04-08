Last updated on .From the section Counties

Steven Finn (left) left Middlesex at the end of last summer to join Sussex

LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Sussex 375: Clark 100, Orr 68; Patterson-White 5-84 Nottinghamshire 214-5: Mullaney 79*, James 63; Finn 3-41 Sussex (5 pts) lead Notts (3 pts) by 161 runs Scorecard

Steven Finn rolled back the years on his Sussex debut as he picked up three wickets including England hopeful Haseeb Hameed to leave their match against Nottinghamshire finely poised.

In only his sixth County Championship match since June 2019, the former England seamer removed Hameed and Joe Clarke in a superb new-ball spell of 2-19 from seven overs as Nottinghamshire slumped to 52-4 replying to Sussex's 375, which included a maiden hundred by Tom Clark.

Finn returned after tea to end a fifth-wicket stand of 108 between Lyndon James (63) and Steven Mullaney, but Mullaney was 79 not out at the close with Nottinghamshire 214-5, trailing by 161.

Four days after his 33rd birthday Finn, who only played two four-day games last season and none at all in 2020, showed he has still got a lot to offer with a red ball in his hand.

Hameed is desperate for early-season runs after a disappointing Ashes series but had faced just 14 balls when Finn found some extra bounce and seam movement to defeat his tentative prod.

He then dragged Clarke forward and found the edge.

And his third wicket came when James, on 63, top-edged a pull and wicketkeeper Oli Carter ran 25 yards to get under a steepling catch.

Earlier, Clark was dismissed two balls after reaching his hundred before Sussex were bowled out on the stroke of lunch.

It was an outstanding effort by the 20-year-old left-hander, who demonstrated solid judgement outside his off stump as he defied an accurate attack for 14 minutes shy of four hours.

Report supplied by PA Media.