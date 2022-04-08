Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rob Keogh's century against Gloucestershire was his 12th in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day two): Gloucestershire 223 & 5-1: Sanderson 1-2 Northamptonshire 288: Keogh 113, Berg 66; Higgins 4-68 Northants (5 pts) lead Gloucestershire (4pts) by 60 runs Scorecard

Rob Keogh led the Northamptonshire fightback with a century to earn his side a lead over Gloucestershire on day two at Wantage Road.

The home side were deep in trouble at 129-7 but Keogh and Gareth Berg (66) shared 137 for the eighth wicket.

Keogh brought up his ton with an all-run four and was finally out for 113 as his side posted 288.

Gloucestershire, who earlier saw James Bracey hit 117 in their first-innings 223, reach the close on 5-1, 60 behind.

Ben Charlesworth was the man out to the new ball, trapped leg before by Ben Sanderson without scoring, in the three overs possible before bad light ended play early.

