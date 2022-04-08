Last updated on .From the section Counties

Surrey and England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes' Edgbaston century was his first ton since the first game of last season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day two): Surrey 428-8 dec: Foakes 132*, Patel 75, Pope 58, Clark 50; Hannon-Dalby 4-78, Briggs 3-84 Warwickshire 16-2: Topley 1-4, Roach 1-12 Surrey (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (2 pts) by 412 runs Scorecard

Ben Foakes hit an unbeaten 132 as Surrey declared on 428-8 on day two against county champions Warwickshire.

With 12 overs left to face, the Bears then made a bad start when they lost England opener Dom Sibley first ball.

Will Rhodes also went cheaply as the hosts closed on 16-2 from 12 overs.

But the Bears had only themselves to blame for twice dropping Foakes in the slips, both off Oliver Hannon-Dalby, while Ollie Pope (58) and Jordan Clark (50) both made half-centuries.

On a day of contrasting fortunes for the various England contenders on show, Foakes got all the breaks.

He was dropped on 37 by Rob Yates, then again on 54 by Rhodes - but the current England Test keeper otherwise performed solidly in a six-hour vigil, his first century since the opening game of last season.

After finishing last season in reasonable form following the loss of his England place, Dom Sibley's first-baller was not the ideal start to the 2022 campaign

Having resumed with Foakes on 168-3, Pope added just 18 more to his overnight score before losing his leg stump to Hannon-Dalby.

But, although Hannon-Dalby then trapped Will Jacks cheaply, Clark helped out Foakes with a stand of 86 in 28 overs.

Foakes then found he had got another friend in James Taylor as they added an unbroken 78 in 21 overs before Surrey skipper Rory Burns' declaration.

Fit-again Hannon-Dalby (4-78), who would have had a five-wicket haul if either of his two edges had stuck, and spinner Briggs (3-84 from 39 overs) took seven of the eight wickets to fall.

But, when Burns then put the Bears in to hand his old Surrey and England partner Sibley an awkward 12-over session in deteriorating light, it suddenly turned even more ugly for the hosts.

From Reece Topley's first delivery, wide and swinging outside off stump, Sibley needlessly played at it and dragged it on to his leg stump before Kemar Roach had Rhodes caught by Foakes down the leg side.

Warwickshire paceman Oliver Hannon-Dalby told BBC CWR:

"It is a good cricket wicket. There is not loads happening with the ball but I was pleased with the way I bowled. To come back for my first competitive bowl since I picked up quite a serious injury in June and bowl relatively well, I am pleased with that.

"Surrey showed that it is a pitch you can bat on. Ben Foakes played great and a few of their other lads played well.

"Then we had a horrible little period this evening when it was pretty dark and the ball was doing a bit, so it was really hard lines to the two lads who got out. It really wasn't a nice time to bat."

Surrey and England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes told BBC Radio London:

"They bowled well but to get 400 on the board is great, and then we made a fantastic start with the ball.

"In the past we have started the season a little bit slowly. So to get off to a good start is great. Hopefully we can capitalise.

"I was happy with the way I batted. It was a bit of a slog at times but it is always good to score a century. Jordan Clark and James Taylor played fantastically in support and Popey batted really well as well up top."