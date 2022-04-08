Close menu

County Championship: Ben Foakes ton helps Surrey dominate Warwickshire at Edgbaston

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Surrey and England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes' Edgbaston century was his first ton since the first game of last season
LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day two):
Surrey 428-8 dec: Foakes 132*, Patel 75, Pope 58, Clark 50; Hannon-Dalby 4-78, Briggs 3-84
Warwickshire 16-2: Topley 1-4, Roach 1-12
Surrey (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (2 pts) by 412 runs
Scorecard

Ben Foakes hit an unbeaten 132 as Surrey declared on 428-8 on day two against county champions Warwickshire.

With 12 overs left to face, the Bears then made a bad start when they lost England opener Dom Sibley first ball.

Will Rhodes also went cheaply as the hosts closed on 16-0 from 12 overs.

But the Bears had only themselves to blame for twice dropping Foakes in the slips, both off Olly Hannon-Dalby, while Ollie Pope (58) and Jordan Clark (50) both made half-centuries.

More to follow.

