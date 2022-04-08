Last updated on .From the section Counties

Surrey and England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes' Edgbaston century was his first ton since the first game of last season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day two): Surrey 428-8 dec: Foakes 132*, Patel 75, Pope 58, Clark 50; Hannon-Dalby 4-78, Briggs 3-84 Warwickshire 16-2: Topley 1-4, Roach 1-12 Surrey (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (2 pts) by 412 runs Scorecard

Ben Foakes hit an unbeaten 132 as Surrey declared on 428-8 on day two against county champions Warwickshire.

With 12 overs left to face, the Bears then made a bad start when they lost England opener Dom Sibley first ball.

Will Rhodes also went cheaply as the hosts closed on 16-0 from 12 overs.

But the Bears had only themselves to blame for twice dropping Foakes in the slips, both off Olly Hannon-Dalby, while Ollie Pope (58) and Jordan Clark (50) both made half-centuries.

