Lancashire finished runners-up to Warwickshire in last season's County Championship

Lancashire have reported a £1.8m surplus for 2021 after a successful business interruption insurance claim.

The first three games of the season were played behind closed doors, with limited capacity at fixtures at points during last season.

The club received a £2.5m insurance pay-out, relating to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proceeds of that claim helped to mitigate the impact of lost revenue throughout the pandemic, the club said. external-link

Chief financial officer Angela Lowes said: "It has been a challenging year that, financially, would have resulted in a loss if it wasn't for the club's successful business interruption claim.

"The demands of stopping and starting our business during the year, presented us with an incredibly difficult challenge throughout 2021.

"Now, we are looking forward to our business returning to normal and enjoying a successful 2022 for both Lancashire Cricket and Emirates Old Trafford."

Domestic cricket at Lancashire's Old Trafford home was badly affected by coronavirus restrictions, with limited capacity allowed for T20 Blast fixtures.

The club said the impact of this was reduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) providing compensation to counties to top up their revenue to normal levels.

Old Trafford held a sell-out Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan in July, however the club said they suffered losses from hospitality, food and drink when England's Test against India was called off at short notice in September.

The financial impact of the virus was also cushioned by the club receiving an increased ECB contribution of £1.1m in 2020, which has been spread over a three-year period, as well as the men's team finishing as runners-up in last season's County Championship.