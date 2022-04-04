Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ian Bell spent his entire 21-year playing career with Warwickshire

Ian Bell has joined Derbyshire as batting consultant for the first two months of the county season.

The former England batter, 39, played in 118 Test matches for his country, scoring 7,727 runs at an average of 42.69, including 22 centuries and a top score of 235 against India in 2011.

He replaces Mal Loye, who has left his role as assistant coach. Loye acted as batting lead.

Bell has coached Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, and England Under-19s.

"Ian's arrival gives us a real boost," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"He has considerable international experience and that will help us continue to drive the standards we've set for the team."

Bell, who spent his entire playing career with Warwickshire, said: "As a young coach, the opportunity to learn from one of the biggest names in the game was massive.

"Mickey has big plans for the future of Derbyshire and I'm really excited to be part of it for the next couple of months."