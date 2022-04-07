Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Clark ended the day with 82 not out for Sussex

LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Sussex 302-6: Clark 82*, Orr 68; Patterson-White 3-69 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Sussex 3 pts, Notts 2 pts Scorecard

Tom Clark, Tom Haines and Ali Orr all recorded half-centuries as a youthful Sussex side made a promising start against Nottinghamshire in their County Championship Division Two opener at a blustery Hove.

Opening pair Haines (59) and Orr (68) began impressively after Sussex were sent in, putting on 110 in 36 overs before left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White led a fightback for the second division promotion favourites.

Patterson-White bowled unchanged until the second new ball was taken after coming on in the 22nd over, sending down 30 overs.

He was brought back into the attack to bowl four more overs before stumps to finish with three for 69, but by then Clark (82 not out) and Delray Rawlins (49) had seized back the initiative on a fluctuating day.

The pair added 87 in 21 overs for the sixth wicket to help take Sussex to 302-6 at stumps.

On a day where there was little in the pitch for seamers, Patterson-White's spin success was crucial to Notts avoiding a miserable day in the field, having put Sussex in to bat.

