Chris Wright took 3-33 for Leicestershire, but rain hampered any rhythm

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one): Worcestershire 118-4: Barnard 41*; Wright 33-3 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 1 pt, Leicestershire 1 pt Scorecard.

Veteran Leicestershire seamer Chris Wright took three wickets for just 33 runs as Worcestershire closed on 118-4 after a rain-affected opening day of the County Championship season at the County Ground.

The 36-year-old led an early rout of the visitors, who slipped to 32-3, as Ed Pollock and Azhar Ali both went for single figure scores on debut while Jake Libby was trapped lbw.

Leicestershire had the visitors 45-4 as Jack Haynes departed for just seven runs, before Damien D'Olivera (34no) and Ed Barnard (41no) combined to rescue the innings, with an unbroken stand of 73

However, both were lucky to be dropped as George Rhodes and Hassan Azad both put down chances in the slips.

The first two scheduled sessions were lost to a series of squally showers before the Division Two rivals squeezed in 26 overs either side of another stoppage.

Match report supplied by PA Media.