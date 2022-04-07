Last updated on .From the section Counties

There was lightning, hail and rain on the first day of the county cricket season in Cardiff

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one): Glamorgan 164-4: Ingram 71*, Raine 2-23 Durham: Yet to bat Glamorgan 0 pts, Durham 1 pt Scorecard

Colin Ingram's unbeaten 71 helped Glamorgan reach 164-4 on a weather-affected first day of their season opener against Durham in Cardiff.

Having won the toss and chosen to field, the visitors took early wickets before 28 from David Lloyd and Sam Northeast's 24 helped Ingram rebuild.

Durham were on top by lunch, with Ben Raine's two wickets limiting Glamorgan to 108-4.

Chris Cooke, 30 not out, and Ingram then shared an unbroken stand of 56.

It was an impressive - and typically aggressive - innings from South Africa international Ingram, a limited-overs specialist playing only his second first-class match since 2017.

But his progress was halted when rain brought the day's play to a close shortly after the tea break.

It was a shame the weather - which featured lightning, hail and rain - limited the opening act of this meeting between two sides with aspirations of winning promotion from County Championship Division Two this season.

Glamorgan's batting line-up is stronger than it has been for some time, with new signing Northeast bolstering the middle order and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne set to return for next week's match against Nottinghamshire.

The top of the order remains an area of concern, however, and all-rounder Andrew Salter was promoted to open for the first time in his first-class career - but made only one run before he was bowled by Matty Potts.

Captain Lloyd's attacking 28 was ended when he was caught at slip by David Bedingham off Raine, before debutant Northeast added 53 for the third wicket with Ingram.

Northeast was out lbw to Chris Rushworth shortly before lunch, swiftly followed by Kiran Carlson, bowled by Raine for one.

Cooke and Ingram then steadied the Glamorgan innings with a measured partnership of 56 before rain intervened again.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales: "He [Ingram] has filled in at number three [deputising for Labuschagne] and done a very good job for us. He looks in really good touch.

"That's the way he plays and how he plays his best cricket. Hopefully he can rebuild in the morning.

"He's got a lot of experience and knows his game pretty well. He's looked good all pre-season so he's showing his form."

Durham all-rounder Ben Raine told BBC Radio Newcastle: "It looks like a good wicket but, after a day under the covers, you've got to have a bowl. I think they would have done the same.

"They batted quite well, batted very positively and they're very small boundaries all the way round so it's going to be a good-scoring game.

"I think we could have bowled a bit better but it is hard to judge at the minute. I think it's fairly even."