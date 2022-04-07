Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ben Charlesworth was bowled by Ben Sanderson to leave Gloucestershire 10-2

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Gloucestershire 164-8: Bracey 77*; Sanderson 4-38 Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Northants 2 pts, Gloucestershire 0 pts Scorecard

Northamptonshire's bowlers dominated against Gloucestershire on a rain-interrupted opening day of the County Championship season.

Seamers Ben Sanderson (4-38) and Gareth Berg (2-32) did the damage as Gloucestershire closed on 164-8 upon both sides' return to Division One.

England's James Bracey top scored with 77 not out, but Ryan Higgins (28) was the only other batter to pass 20.

When play ended at 18:45 BST only 56.5 of the 96 overs had been bowled.

The two counties had been made to wait three years amid Covid-19 restructures to take their place in Division One, having initially won promotion from Division Two in 2019.

And they were made to wait a little longer to get their campaigns under way when one of several showers throughout the day delayed the start until 11:45.

Berg and Sanderson utilised the early-season conditions to reduce the visitors to 24-3, including a sensational catch by Emilio Gay at slip to remove opener Chris Dent for nought.

Wickets continued to tumble throughout the afternoon, with the batters not helped by further breaks in play, and Gloucestershire found themselves 103-7 when Pakistan international Zafar Gohar was removed by Berg.

However, wicketkeeper Bracey then found good support from Matt Taylor as the pair shared an eighth-wicket stand of 40, before a late flurry of boundaries gave the visitors a further boost.