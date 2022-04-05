Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ashton Turner scored 54 runs in the final of the Big Bash to help Perth Scorchers to victory over Sydney Sixers

Durham have signed Australia batter Ashton Turner for this season's T20 Blast.

The 29-year-old will captain the side, having led Perth Scorchers to victory over Sydney Sixers in January's Big Bash final in his home country.

He has played in 18 T20 games and nine one-day internationals for Australia.

Turner has also played for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and scored 1,888 runs in all domestic T20 games at a strike-rate of 136.