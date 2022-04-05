Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire will host an England Test against New Zealand and a one-day international against South Africa this summer

Yorkshire have announced Clean Slate, an India-based global streaming platform, as their new ground sponsor at Headingley.

The club lost a significant number of sponsors following their handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

The ground will be known as Clean Slate Headingley as part of a two-year deal.

Clean Slate are the first Indian business with significant naming rights at a UK sporting venue.

The pavilion will also be renamed, and the company's name will appear on the playing shirts of Yorkshire and the Northern Diamonds - the women's regional team.

"This new partnership - with a vibrant Indian brand that knows how to entertain diverse communities - is an exciting step for Yorkshire," club chairman Lord Patel said.

"Our proud club has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game, and our new partners are champions of inclusivity, diversity, and equity."

Yorkshire implemented a series of changes following widespread condemnation of their handling of Rafiq's experiences of racism at Yorkshire.

A Yorkshire investigation found Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying", but the club said they would take no disciplinary action.

They were suspended from hosting international matches by the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) in November.

They regained that right last week after structural reforms were approved at an extraordinary general meeting.

Members overwhelmingly passed three special resolutions which met requirements set out by the ECB, while Lord Patel was confirmed as chair.