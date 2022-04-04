Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brooke Guest agreed a two-year deal with Derbyshire at the end of his loan spell from Lancashire in the 2020 season

Derbyshire's Brooke Guest has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper's deal with the club now runs until the end of the 2023 season.

He first joined Derbyshire on loan from Lancashire in 2020 before making the deal permanent that winter.

Last season he claimed 45 dismissals and scored 796 runs including a maiden century against Leicestershire in September when he helped set a club-record sixth-wicket stand of 227.

"This winter, Brooke has shown real development in all aspects of his game and it's really pleasing that he's committed to Derbyshire for a further year," Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur told the club website.

"We've been clear from the start that each player will have a defined role within our squad, and Brooke has a big one to play this season, with the wicketkeeping gloves and the bat."