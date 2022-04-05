Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's Nat Sciver has regained the number one all-rounder ranking in one-day international cricket.

Sciver made two centuries at the Women's World Cup, including an unbeaten 148 off 121 balls as England lost to Australia in Sunday's final.

The 29-year-old also took four wickets in England's eight matches.

Her form with the bat has lifted her to second in the International Cricket Council (ICC) batting rankings, external-link behind only Australia's Alyssa Healy.

Healy scored a stunning 170 off 138 deliveries in the final to set up Australia's 71-run win.

Sciver has replaced Ellyse Perry, who missed two of Australia's final three matches with a back injury, at the top of the all-rounder rankings.

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains top of the bowling rankings, while seamer Anya Shrubsole has risen to eighth.

Ecclestone was the leading wicket-taker at the World Cup with 21 at an average of 15.61.