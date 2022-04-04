Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Billy Root showed he was in good form ahead of Glamorgan's season start at home to Durham on 7 April

Friendly: Glamorgan v Cardiff UCCE Glamorgan 320-7 dec : Carlson 148, J Cooke 57; Wyatt 3-48 & 163-2 dec: Root 64* Cardiff UCCE 249-6 dec : Bevans 108*, Clarke 51; J Cooke 4-28 & 33-1 Glamorgan drew with Cardiff UCCE

Billy Root top-scored with an unbeaten 64 as Glamorgan's final Championship warm-up against Cardiff UCCE petered out into a draw.

Root took the chance to bid for a first-team place as Glamorgan reached 163-2 declared, Harry Friend making an unbeaten 39.

But the loss of 90 minutes' morning play because of wet conditions put paid to the chance of a run-chase.

Set a nominal 235, Cardiff UCCE made 33-1 before bad light intervened.

Glamorgan, who finished 12th of the 18 counties in 2021, begin their official season at home to Durham on Thursday, 7 April.

"It's given a few boys a good knock and a good bowl, it's what we needed ahead of Thursday," said Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson, who will be vice-captain for the red-ball season.

"In three-day cricket, once you lose a session it becomes pretty benign and it's a shame we couldn't make a game out of it."

Root and Joe Cooke, with a half-century and four wickets, put forward cases to start the official season in the starting XI though Carlson's dynamic 148 was the stand-out performance of the match.

"I've felt good all winter and in the pre-season games though I haven't scored many runs before this in the pre-season games, I've felt in decent rhythms so it was nice to get some time in the middle," Carlson told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've highlighted that if we can get as many guys performing well as possible in the squad, we're going to be successful and those boys (Root and Cooke) definitely put their hand up."