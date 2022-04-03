Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Somerset player Kerr was promoted to the head coach role in 2018

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Kerr, 47, took on the role in 2018 having previously served as an academy and bowling coach at the club.

He began his playing career at Somerset in 1992, hitting a career high with figures of 7-23 against Leicestershire in 1999 before a shoulder injury forced him into retirement three years later.

Kerr said he was "incredibly grateful and delighted" to extend by two years.

"We continually strive to push boundaries and punch beyond our weight," he said.

In 2019, Kerr led Somerset to victory in the One-Day Cup at Lord's and second place in the County Championship, while last season the club reached the final of the T20 Blast.

"Jason is one of the top coaches in the country and we are really delighted that he has extended his time with the club," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"Since his appointment as head coach, we have seen him lead Somerset forward both on and off the field to be an incredibly competitive side who develop from within."