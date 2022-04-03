Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Finn Allen hit 22 from eight balls for Lancashire against Yorkshire in last season's T20 Blast

Yorkshire have signed New Zealand international Finn Allen for their 2022 T20 Blast campaign.

The 22-year-old batter is currently playing alongside Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

He will join the Vikings from the sixth match in this season's T20 Blast until the end of the group stage.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to county cricket for the upcoming Blast," said Allen. external-link

"I am currently spending a fair bit of time at RCB with David Willey, so it's great to be able to establish that relationship prior to arriving."

Allen joins the club as replacement for Pakistan international Haris Rauf, who has joined for the early portion of the County Championship season and Blast.

The New Zealander has previously played in the T20 Blast during a spell with Lancashire last season.

"I really enjoyed my first foray into the competition last season and am hungry to contribute to a successful campaign for Yorkshire," he added.