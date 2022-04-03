Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Rossington will not be available for selection in Essex matches against Northamptonshire

Essex have signed Northamptonshire wicketkeeper-batter Adam Rossington on a season-long loan.

Rossington's County Ground departure comes two weeks after he was replaced as Northants' red-ball captain.

The 28-year-old, who made 192 Northants appearances since joining the county in 2014, led the team in 10 of last season's 14 Championship games.

"It's disappointing Adam doesn't see his future with Northamptonshire," said chief executive Ray Payne.

"Adam did a brilliant job as captain after taking over in difficult circumstances in 2019 and the cricket committee had Adam as a central part of our plans moving forward.

"Conversations around keeping him here had been ongoing since the end of last season so it's a shame he won't be with the squad as they take that place in Division One."

Rossington is said to have requested time away from Northamptonshire after the captaincy change before deciding to leave.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my eight years at Northamptonshire and was looking forward to leading the lads in Division One this season," he said. "I wasn't expecting a change so I'm sad to be leaving, but the club will always hold a special place in my heart."

Rossington is available for selection in Essex's opening County Championship game against Kent, starting on Thursday.

"The move came about quickly and it's great to make the move to Essex before the season gets under way," Rossington added.