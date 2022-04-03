Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Taylor was joined on the pitch by his family after the game

Third one-day international, Hamilton New Zealand 333-8 (50 overs): Young 120, Guptill 106 Netherlands 218 (42.3 overs): Myburgh 64, Henry 4-36 New Zealand won by 115 runs Scorecard

An emotional Ross Taylor was given a standing ovation in his final match for New Zealand in Hamilton.

The batter made his last Black Caps appearance in their 115-run one-day international win over the Netherlands.

Joined by his three children, he was in tears during the national anthem and received a guard of honour from the Dutch players when he came to bat.

The 38-year-old was out for 14, but claimed the match-winning catch to dismiss the Netherlands' Aryan Dutt.

Taylor, who took the match-winning wicket in his final Test in January, ends his 16-year international career with 7,683 runs in the longest format and 8,607 in ODIs - both New Zealand records.

"It's been a pleasure. I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it," the former captain said.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman Martin Snedden said: "Ross is undoubtedly one of the absolute greats of New Zealand cricket and one of the greats of world cricket as well.

"But it isn't just the stats that has endeared him to the cricketing public of New Zealand. That's his own personal qualities."

Martin Guptill hit 106 and Will Young 120 in New Zealand's 333-8 before the tourists were bowled out for 218 - seamer Matt Henry taking 4-36 - as the hosts completed a 3-0 series win.

Taylor was joined by his three children when singing the national anthem with his team-mates before the match

Taylor, who was playing his 236th ODI, was given a guard of honour when he came out to bat