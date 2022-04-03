Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone (right) has featured in 20 limited-overs internationals for England and played during the recent West Indies tour

Indian Premier League, Mumbai Punjab Kings 180-8 (20 overs): Livingstone 60, Dhawan 33, Jordan 2-23, Pretorius 2-30 Chennai Super Kings 126 (18 overs): Dube 57, Chahar 3-25, Arora 2-21, Livingstone 2-25 Punjab Kings won by 54 runs Scorecard

England's Liam Livingstone scored 60 runs and then took two wickets to lead Punjab Kings to a 54-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The most expensive overseas player in the 2022 IPL auction at £1.1m, he hit 60 off 32 balls as Punjab made 180-8.

His spin then claimed two wickets for 25 runs as Chennai were 126 all out.

"The first two games didn't go my way, but [it's] nice to contribute to a win," said Livingstone, 28.

"We got to a target we thought was defendable and the seam bowers set it up for us."

The batting all-rounder put on 95 runs with Shikhar Dhawan (33) for Punjab's third wicket at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Livingstone was named player of the match after claiming the key Chennai scalp of Shivam Dube (57) as Punjab made it two wins from three so far this season.

It also means that holders Chennai, four-time IPL winners, have opened this year's competition with three straight defeats.