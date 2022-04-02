Close menu

Women's World Cup final: Australia outclass England to take title

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Christchurch

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments59

Women's World Cup final, Christchurch
Australia 356-5 (50 overs): Healy 170, Haynes 68, Shrubsole 3-46
England 285 (43.4 overs): Sciver 148*, Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64
Australia won by 71 runs
Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women's World Cup.

The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their way to adding the 50-over title to the T20 World Cup and Ashes crowns they already hold.

Alyssa Healy crashed an astonishing 170 from 138 balls, the highest score in either a women's or men's World Cup final. Her partnership of 160 with Rachael Haynes and Australia's total of 356-5 are also women's final bests, the latter a record for any team against England.

England, who were huge underdogs to defend the title they won in 2017, will rue their decision to field first in perfect batting conditions. They also dropped Haynes and Healy in the same over.

Faced with such a mammoth chase, England lost wickets too regularly to ever be in contention, but Nat Sciver batted with authority for a century of her own.

Sciver was 148 not out when England were finally bowled out for 285, spinners Alana King and Jess Jonassen taking three wickets apiece in Australia's 71-run win.

It was a disappointing end to an England turnaround that saw them reach the final despite losing their first three games of the tournament.

Meanwhile, awesome Australia were crowned world champions for the seventh time with a perfect record of nine wins from nine games.

Lost at the toss?

The suspicion was that England would need everything to go their way in order to beat an Australia side that entered the final with only one defeat in their previous 38 one-day internationals.

For as much as England - and Australia - favour chasing, it seemed like a gift for Heather Knight to give away the opportunity to bat first.

The defending champions passed up the chance to post a score that might have pressured the Australians, who dictated terms throughout.

England did not bowl particularly badly, but the dropped catches were a hammer blow. By the end, Healy was playing some outrageous strokes, scoring runs at will.

Despite Sciver's wonderful innings, the contest was effectively over at the interval, the most dramatic World Cup ever denied the final it deserved.

Australia are worthy winners, setting a gold standard that could take every other women's team years to match.

Hero Healy leads Australia to glory

Opener Healy made a century in Australia's semi-final win over West Indies and here went one better, playing one of the all-time great one-day innings.

What made the assault all the more remarkable was a measured beginning - Australia took only 37 from the first 10 overs in the face of some searching new-ball bowling.

Healy and Haynes, who made 68, were just starting to go through the gears when the drops came in the same Kate Cross over. Haynes was on 47 when a diving Danni Wyatt missed a chance at point, Healy 41 when the ball burst through Nat Sciver's hands at mid-wicket.

Reaching a half-century from 62 balls was Healy's signal to go into overdrive. She scored in all areas of the ground, toying with England by hitting the ball where a fielder had just been moved from. Healy's second 50 came from 38 balls, her third from just 29.

After Haynes miscued to point, Beth Mooney arrived to bludgeon 62 from 47 balls in a stand of 156 that came in little more than 16 overs. Australia took 120 runs in a final 10 overs of mayhem.

By the time Healy departed, stumped off Anya Shrubsole, she had cracked 23 fours and become the first woman to pass 500 runs at a single World Cup.

All inside a packed Hagley Oval stood to applaud Healy, Australia's magnificent match-winner and player of the tournament.

The run map shows Alyssa Healy scored 170 with 26 fours, 4 twos, and 58 singles for Australia Women

England turnaround ends in final defeat

For England to have even made this final was a significant achievement given their three opening defeats. They were one wicket from a loss against New Zealand that would have knocked them out.

They responded with five straight wins and seemed relaxed as the final began, only to be blown away by the Australians.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, leaked 71 runs from her 10 overs, veteran pacer Katherine Brunt conceded 69 from hers, while young off-spinner Charlie Dean was targeted to go for 34 from four.

Only Shrubsole, England's match-winner in the final five years ago, escaped the carnage with a respectable 3-46.

On such a superb pitch, England actually scored more quickly than Australia, yet only Sciver passed 27.

Faced with impossible odds, she scored heavily through the leg side, often with ingenuity, three figures from 90 balls.

How different might this final have turned out had Sciver been unleashed in the first innings?

  • Comment posted by bajecogt, today at 09:19

    Hindsight is a wonderful thing but a little surprised we didn’t bat first, scoreboard pressure has a lot to do what players are thinking and the way they play and the fact we nearly got 300 who knows, however full credit to Australia they are in a different league

  • Comment posted by stephen jones, today at 09:19

    What is it with cricket captains in this country men or women, are they incapable of doing the obvious in perfect conditions we put the opposition in and concede 356 and the game was all but gone at that moment, got to say tho that was an outstanding innings from Nat Sciver just a pity she had no support.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 09:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by zzzzz, today at 09:17

    Catches win matches.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 09:17

    Way before this 1 sided tourney started I said that Australia would walk it

    Proven right - won every game at a canter

    Credit where due. Well played Auz

  • Comment posted by Andrew1990, today at 09:17

    Hagley oval was not "packed" it holds 18,000 and the commentators advised us that there were "just under 6,000" in the ground. Most of the other tournament games were in front of near empty grounds.

  • Comment posted by Kinny, today at 09:17

    Listening to it on 5 Live you'd have thought it was a knock about friendly match. They were talking about eating mini pies on a plate whilst at the toilet. I decided at this point to turn off and wait for normal 5 Live to come back on.

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 09:15

    Well done Australia. One sided game but I think it was expected.

  • Comment posted by Craze, today at 09:15

    Far too many scoops and reverse sweeps. Barely saw an orthodox shot towards the back end of that England innings.

    The mixing of male and female batting statistics on graphics is a joke as well - you may as well include the hundred my mate scored for the Dog and Duck last week. Two different sports - keep them that way

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 09:15

    Great game- better team won. Who’d have thought England would get this far two weeks ago?
    Refreshing after watching the men’s team!

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 09:15

    Superb display all round by the Aussies, best ream by a street.....
    Have to feel for Nat Sciver, great knock

  • Comment posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 09:15

    Congratulations to Australia. By far the best team in the world. Maybe Sciver and Ecclestone would make a world team but the others are far too inconsistent for professional sportswomen even against lesser nations. Without knowing the depth of " talent" available, it's hard to know who can be replaced with someone better. I still wonder whether it can stand on it's own feet financially though.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 09:14

    As Peter Cook put it, it fills me with inertia.

  • Comment posted by SouthernClaret, today at 09:14

    Wasn’t that just the best cricket match ever? Did you see Nat Sciver’s catch in the deep? An absolute worldly. I’m not sure any of Colin Bland, Jonty Rhodes, Paul Collingwood or Mark Waugh would have held on to it.

  • Comment posted by Mr mungo, today at 09:13

    The Aussies have showed again why they are a class above. Juggernauts indeed!

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 09:13

    All the demons from the start of the tournament reappeared. Lots of wides, unable to create pressure and take wickets, dropped catches. Big players, bar Sciver, failed to apply themselves. You can’t have a weakness against the top side in a final…. The wins over the weaker teams just masked the constant failings of the team, which ultimately cost them the game.

  • Comment posted by Pete the Convict, today at 09:12

    Congratulations Australia. Wonderful victory and outstanding play.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 09:12

    Well played Australia best team in the competition by far.
    Not great, giving away 120 runs in the last 10 overs, 375 the highest total against any team in this competition, we should of learnt from the first game, that they cant play spin, last 3 wickets was also a bit sad, was them to stay in and let Sciver do her job, they had only 3 more good bowlers left and then its would be the dessert tray.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 09:12

    England were never going to do well at this World Cup turning up in such poor SHAPE! It’s been obvious from the start that we were not good enough - and so it’s proved today. An abject performance again. Heads need to roll - and quickly.

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 09:14

      Quiverbow replied:
      Yet still reached the final. I consider that doing well, as would many others.

  • Comment posted by Penelope Poopsalot, today at 09:11

    what was Knight thinking after winning the toss?

    • Reply posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 09:14

      PeoplesFrontOfJudea replied:
      How do I channel Joe Root here?

