Close menu

Women's World Cup final: Australia outclass England to take title

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Christchurch

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments26

Women's World Cup final, Christchurch
Australia 356-5 (50 overs): Healy 170, Haynes 68, Shrubsole 3-46
England 285 (43.4 overs): Sciver 148*, Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64
Australia won by 71 runs
Scorecard

Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women's World Cup.

The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their way to adding the 50-over title to the T20 World Cup and Ashes crowns they already hold.

Alyssa Healy crashed an astonishing 170 from 138 balls, the highest score in either a women's or men's World Cup final. Her partnership of 160 with Rachael Haynes and Australia's total of 356-5 are also women's final bests, the latter a record for any team against England.

England, who were huge underdogs to defend the title they won in 2017, will rue their decision to field first in perfect batting conditions. They also dropped Haynes and Healy in the same over.

Faced with such a mammoth chase, England lost wickets too regularly to ever be in contention, but Nat Sciver batted with authority for a century of her own.

Sciver was 148 not out when England were finally bowled out for 285, spinners Alana King and Jess Jonassen taking three wickets apiece in Australia's 71-run win.

It was a disappointing end to an England turnaround that saw them reach the final despite losing their first three games of the tournament.

Meanwhile, awesome Australia were crowned world champions for the seventh time with a perfect record of nine wins from nine games.

Lost at the toss?

The suspicion was that England would need everything to go their way in order to beat an Australia side that entered the final with only one defeat in their previous 38 one-day internationals.

For as much as England - and Australia - favour chasing, it seemed like a gift for Heather Knight to give away the opportunity to bat first.

The defending champions passed up the chance to post a score that might have pressured the Australians, who dictated terms throughout.

England did not bowl particularly badly, but the dropped catches were a hammer blow. By the end, Healy was playing some outrageous strokes, scoring runs at will.

Despite Sciver's wonderful innings, the contest was effectively over at the interval, the most dramatic World Cup ever denied the final it deserved.

Australia are worthy winners, setting a gold standard that could take every other women's team years to match.

Hero Healy leads Australia to glory

Opener Healy made a century in Australia's semi-final win over West Indies and here went one better, playing one of the all-time great one-day innings.

What made the assault all the more remarkable was a measured beginning - Australia took only 37 from the first 10 overs in the face of some searching new-ball bowling.

Healy and Haynes, who made 68, were just starting to go through the gears when the drops came in the same Kate Cross over. Haynes was on 47 when a diving Danni Wyatt missed a chance at point, Healy 41 when the ball burst through Nat Sciver's hands at mid-wicket.

Reaching a half-century from 62 balls was Healy's signal to go into overdrive. She scored in all areas of the ground, toying with England by hitting the ball where a fielder had just been moved from. Healy's second 50 came from 38 balls, her third from just 29.

After Haynes miscued to point, Beth Mooney arrived to bludgeon 62 from 47 balls in a stand of 156 that came in little more than 16 overs. Australia took 120 runs in a final 10 overs of mayhem.

By the time Healy departed, stumped off Anya Shrubsole, she had cracked 23 fours and become the first woman to pass 500 runs at a single World Cup.

All inside a packed Hagley Oval stood to applaud Healy, Australia's magnificent match-winner.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 09:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 09:11

    To be honest after that start we had runners up is pretty remarkable! Well done England you did us proud

  • Comment posted by wallruss, today at 09:11

    Heather Knight: win the toss and bowl? Game over. Give Australia the initiative and they'll take it

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 09:10

    Papered over the cracks getting to the final, bad attitude from the start with "We have nothing to lose" mindset and some shambolic performances along the way.

  • Comment posted by VSM, today at 09:10

    All credit to Australia, miles ahead of any team right now and deserved winners. England put up a good fight and did immensely well to reach the final after a poor start they can hold their heads high. Womens ODI cricket is thoroughly entertaining and the increase in quality over the years is a big factor in that, I dare to say I enjoy it more than the Mens game.

  • Comment posted by BlackCaviar, today at 09:10

    Australia 1st................daylight 2nd............and then England.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 09:10

    Women versus girls.

    This game was lost at the toss, clearly the English captain didn’t back herself or her team to post a score that they could defend.

    The gulf in the woman's game is worryingly to big and that has been reflected in this tournament, nonetheless well played to both teams for putting up a decent final and congrats to Australia.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 09:10

    Was always going to be a big ask for England against a very strong, in form, Australian team and even more so when needing to chase down such an imposing total.
    Great innings from Sciver, but England haven’t been consistent enough with the bat throughout the competition and that is something that needs to improve.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 09:09

    Way way way too good! Nevertheless, a good game. Congratulations to Australian Ladies and well played England. Also, thanks Sky Sport and YouTube.

  • Comment posted by I love Fergie, today at 09:09

    England were annihilated in a thumping defeat by the far superior side.

    There is some BBC talk for you.

  • Comment posted by N2019, today at 09:08

    Congratulations Australia and well played to Sciver and Healy. Seems Haynes's 60-odd was the real difference. With some more support at the other end for Nat, we might have made it to that total.

  • Comment posted by crickets truthseeker, today at 09:07

    Inevtiable really, comfortable win for the convicts.
    Poms lucky to get to the final having lost their first three matches.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 09:06

    Shambolic in the field again.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 09:06

    Great game, but won the toss and fielding, basically cost us the game, very odd decision.

    Coming a close second to such a great team is as good as we could have hoped, in reality.

    Premier team in sport is surely the Red Roses Rugby team?

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 09:08

      duncan brownley replied:
      That seems to be the way England Cricket operate or choose to play that way.

  • Comment posted by Shimi6, today at 09:05

    Australia: Reliably professional
    England: Reliably amateur
    (Most) commentators: Reliably vapid

    • Reply posted by How it is, today at 09:07

      How it is replied:
      Hater: predictably predictable

  • Comment posted by Chris Alexander, today at 09:05

    I'm completely underwhelmed. Women's cricket 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by TommyAtkins3114, today at 09:08

      TommyAtkins3114 replied:
      And yet, here you are. Life that boring for you, eh? 😉

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 09:05

    What a team Australia are. No one has laid a glove on them for 4 years. Respect!

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 09:05

    no surprise really - aus been best team in tournament by some distance. Eng did very well to recover and get to the final aftern their poor start. But "highest score in either a women's or men's World Cup final" - give it a rest will you bbc.

  • Comment posted by 75SRC, today at 09:04

    Hats off to both Healy and Sciver brilliant innings for each team.

    It looked over at the half way stage during the run chase but there was almost a chance but quickly disappeared.

    As an Aussie I am happy but ultimately well
    played to both teams!

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 09:07

      duncan brownley replied:
      The way it was thought Sciver would have passed Healy's knock of 170 and been on the losing side.

      Yes superb individual performance by both ladies and sure both teams appreciate their innings.

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 09:04

    Congrats Aussie Ladies deserved win as been the dominant Team in the WC.

    Some Final and we just ran out of steam but that's the way it goes.

    Choker for Nat not to get to 150.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport