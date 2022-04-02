Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Babar Azam (left) and Imam-ul-Haq shared a stand of more than 100 for the second game in a row as Pakistan won the series against Australia

Third one-day international, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Australia 210 all out (41.5 overs): Carey 56, Rauf 3-39 Pakistan 214-1 (37.5 overs): Babar 105*, Imam 89* Pakistan won by nine wickets Scorecard

Babar Azam scored his second century in two matches as Pakistan beat Australia by nine wickets in the third one-day international to win the series 2-1.

The Pakistan captain followed Thursday's impressive 114 in the second ODI with an unbeaten 105 on Saturday.

Australia were bowled out for 210 in the first innings, with Alex Carey top scoring on 56.

The hosts lost Fakhar Zaman for 17 before Babar and Imam-ul-Haq shared a 190-run partnership to seal victory.

Following their excellent win with six balls remaining to level the series in the second ODI, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

That decision was quickly rewarded as Aussie openers Travis Head and Aaron Finch both fell for ducks.

Carey and Sean Abbot (49) offered some resistance but the hosts were bowled out with more than eight overs of their innings remaining.

Marnus Labuschagne took a terrific diving catch to remove Fakhar off the bowling of Nathan Ellis before Babar and Imam picked up where they left off from the previous game.

The pair shared a 111-run partnership on Thursday, with Imam also scoring a century (106), and it was more of the same in this series decider.

Imam made an unbeaten 89, with six fours and one six, while Babar hit 12 fours as Australia failed to find the breakthrough.