Marnus Labuschagne joined Glamorgan ahead of the 2019 season

Glamorgan's Australian pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are set to arrive from international duties within the first two weeks of the season.

Neser may even play in the opening match against Durham on April 7 if he has time to recover from his journey.

It is hoped Labuschagne will feature a week later away to Nottinghamshire.

Batsman Eddie Byrom will miss the first few weeks of the season after a minor operation.

South Africa's Colin Ingram, who played one four-day game in 2021, could deputise for Labuschagne at number three in the order.

There could also be a temporary opening role for all-rounder Andrew Salter, after his success with the bat in pre-season practice games against Somerset and Gloucestershire.

Seamer Ruaidhri Smith is the only other injury absentee apart from Byrom.

Glamorgan face the students of Cardiff UCCE in their last warm-up match over three days, starting on Saturday 2 April.

After facing two county opponents and playing an intra-squad game, Glamorgan have opted to leave many of their more established names on the sidelines, with Kiran Carlson leading a squad including academy players Harry Friend, Ben Kellaway, and Ben Morris as well as triallist Rhodri Lewis.

Glamorgan spinner Tegid Phillips and academy batsman Morgan Bevans play for the students.

Glamorgan (from): J Cooke, Friend, Carlson (capt), Root, Taylor, Douthwaite, Cullen, Horton, Kellaway, Carey, Gorvin, Lewis, Morris.

Cardiff UCCE (from): Simpson (capt), Smith, Gibson, Tryfonos, Bevans, Clarke, Smale, Wyatt, Ahmed, Liberman, Phillips, Gray.