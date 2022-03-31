Tom Bailey previously finished as the top wicket-taker during the 2018 County Championship Division one season

Lancashire seamer Tom Bailey has signed a new contract to keep him with the county until the end of the 2023 County Championship season.

The 30-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the competition last season, claiming 50 wickets.

Bailey, who has a total of 257 first-class wickets from 73 matches, took career-best figures of 7-37 in 2021.

"I am delighted to sign on for at least another two seasons with my home county," he told the club's website.

"I love representing the Red Rose and I am really excited about what the future can hold for us as a team, as we push for the silverware which we all crave.

"We have an outstanding bowling unit at the club and, as one of the more senior players in the dressing room now, I will be looking to continue to set an example and lead from the front with the new ball."