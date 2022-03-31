Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steve Davies has played eight one-day and five T20 internationals for England

Somerset wicketkeeper Steve Davies has extended his contract until the end of the 2023 season.

Davies, 35, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of this summer, joined Somerset from Surrey in 2017.

He has played limited overs cricket for England, and has scored in excess of 4,200 runs for the club and been involved in more than 240 dismissals.