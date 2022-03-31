Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Australia and England are through to the final of Sunday's ICC Women's World Cup, but what has been the catch of the tournament?

In a competition full of drama, excitement and last-ball thrillers, there's also been plenty of jaw-dropping efforts in the field.

Our Test Match Special commentators have picked out the best seven, and now we need you to vote for your favourite.

The video above should help you in your decision. Over to you...

