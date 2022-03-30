Women's World Cup: England beat South Africa to book final date with Australia

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Christchurch

Women's World Cup, Christchurch
England 293-8 (50 overs): Wyatt 129, Dunkley 60, Ismail 3-46
South Africa 156 (38 overs): Du Preez 30, Ecclestone 6-36, Shrubsole 2-27
England won by 157 runs
England will face Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup after Danni Wyatt's magnificent century propelled the defending champions to a 157-run defeat of South Africa.

Opener Wyatt took advantage of being dropped five times to crash 129, the backbone of England's 293-8 in Christchurch.

She added 116 for the fifth wicket with Sophia Dunkley, who made a measured 60, while Sophie Ecclestone rounded off the innings with 24 from only 11 balls.

South Africa's chances of pulling off the largest chase in women's one-day international history largely rested on the dangerous opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee.

But Anya Shrubsole, the hero when England beat the same opponents in the semi-finals in 2017, removed both to leave the Proteas 8-2.

Spinner Ecclestone, the world's best bowler, then tore through the lower order for her first international five-wicket haul, ending with 6-36 as South Africa were dismissed for 156.

It continued a remarkable turnaround from England, who were on the brink of elimination after losing their first three games but have now won five in a row to reach a second successive final.

Heather Knight's side will meet the all-powerful Australians at the Hagley Oval on Sunday (02:00 BST) in what promises to be a grandstand finale to a superb tournament.

England produce best when it matters

It seemed scarcely believable that England could reach the final when they lost to South Africa, their third defeat of the group stage, on 14 March.

Even some of the players have admitted to believing they were out of the tournament.

Since then, they have steadily improved, eradicating errors with the ball and in the field, and finding contributions from most of their batters.

The resurgence built to this performance in Christchurch, a dismantling of a talented South Africa side that had previously only lost to Australia.

For the Proteas, this was a complete contrast from the previous victory over England. Whereas then it was Knight's side who missed chances in the field, this time it was South Africa who looked affected by the pressure of the occasion.

It meant South Africa once again lost in a global semi-final - they have been beaten in all three of their 50-over World Cup last-four ties to go along with two losses at the same stage in the T20 version.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Kris, today at 08:52

    I must admit I did not think England were capable of reaching the final. They seem to be peaking at the right time. Pressure on Australia & they have everything to lose as the favourites. Ecclestone will be key in the final. If she comes up with a bag of wickets, then England can win it.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 08:52

    Great performance, England have come in to form at the right time after a poor winter for English cricket.

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 08:51

    Well done girls, now beat the Aussies in the final.

  • Comment posted by G Man, today at 08:50

    Good performance, but take a bow as they wont beat the invincible Aussies. England were lucky as SA had a rare off day as they've been sublime.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 08:50

    The pressure will be completely on Australia. Can they handle it?

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:48

    Magnificent win by England ladies who were condemned on these HYS pages two weeks ago by the usual suspects. Great comeback and performance from the world's number one bowler Ecclestone. A knighthood for Heather awaits, and MBE’s all-round if they can beat the all-conquering Aussies.

  • Comment posted by Harryw, today at 08:48

    Superb performance, just been getting better and better. Looking forward to the final, it's going to be tough but this team are more than capable of winning. Well done to the team and keep going.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 08:47

    Credit where credit is due

    But even before this tourney started - I said they are all bit part players to Auz.

    Nothings changed.

    Bring it on.

    • Reply posted by 280yard5wood, today at 08:49

      280yard5wood replied:
      You forgot to mention you were scottish this time?

  • Comment posted by Sawsie G, today at 08:47

    Congratulations England🙂 See you in the final!

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 08:47

    England will win this!

  • Comment posted by SWDC, today at 08:46

    Well well well, didn’t expect that. Great performance ladies. Ecclestone, Wyatt, Dunkley and Shrubsole take a bow. Think that might have been their WC final however…..

  • Comment posted by sir bobby, today at 08:46

    Ladies well done, now go and win it

  • Comment posted by 280yard5wood, today at 08:46

    Shrubsole ended this game very quickly.
    That comment is going to hurt a lot of people, which is basically why I am here.

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 08:45

    To all cricket fans out there:
    Please can we get behind our women's team. They have reached a world-cup final and have done so by the hardest possible route after losing their first three games.
    Danni Wyatt's innings was as good as any of the Australians' earlier efforts, Sophia Dunkley bats beautifully too, and Sophie Ecclestone is a superb bowler.
    Come on England - we can do this!!!

  • Comment posted by macman, today at 08:45

    I was on here after their opening three defeats questioning their attitude. So pleased they have turned it around and a massive pat on the back to all of them. Now lets finish the job and beat the Aussies on Sunday. Well done girls.

    • Reply posted by 280yard5wood, today at 08:48

      280yard5wood replied:
      So you leap on their backs when they are struggling and then start singing when they are winning?

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 08:44

    Brilliant!

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 08:44

    I would genuinely like to see Ecclestone given a chance by a first class county just hope Heather Knight brings her A game to the final

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 08:43

    The fielding needs to improve

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 08:42

    Great stuff, Wyatt and Eccleston outstanding. Why does Dunkley bat at six🥴

  • Comment posted by Joe Biden was Donald Trump, today at 08:42

    Why do SA keep choking at big events!

