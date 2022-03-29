Women's World Cup: Australia dismantle West Indies in semi-final

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Wellington

Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricketcomments36

Australia thrash West Indies to reach World Cup final
Women's World Cup, Wellington
Australia 305-3 (45 overs): Healy 129, Haynes 85
West Indies 148 (37 overs): Taylor 48, Jonassen 2-14
Australia won by 157 runs
Scorecard

Australia waltzed into the final of the Women's World Cup with a 157-run dismantling of West Indies in Wellington.

The tournament favourites made light of the green pitch and damp weather - morning rain reduced the game to 45 overs a side - to rack up 305-3.

Alyssa Healy crunched a sparkling 129, adding 216 with opening partner Rachael Haynes, who made 85.

Faced with what would have been the highest successful chase in a women's one-day international, West Indies were immediately hit by Beth Mooney's outrageous catch to dismiss Rashada Williams.

From there, the Windies showed no intent, crawling their way to 148 all out, albeit with two batters absent because of injuries.

Australia will meet either England or South Africa in the final in Christchurch on Sunday.

England, the defending champions, meet the Proteas in the second semi-final at the Hagley Oval at 02:00 BST on Thursday.

No mistake this time

Five years ago, Australia were dumped out at this stage by India, but have dominated the women's game ever since.

This had the ingredients of another upset, not least when West Indies won the toss and asked Australia to bat in potentially treacherous conditions.

Instead, Australia produced a devastating performance, one that will act as a warning to whichever team they are to meet in the final.

They were helped by a sloppy performance from West Indies, who wasted the new ball and dropped four catches. Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed collapsed with a hamstring injury while chasing a ball to the boundary, and bowled only two overs.

The contest was effectively over when Australia piled on the highest total ever made in a knockout match at the Women's World Cup.

They made light of the absence of Ellyse Perry, the star all-rounder missing out with a back injury. When they play like this, Australia do not need her.

Individual brilliance propels Australia

The Healy-Haynes partnership was the fifth-highest by any pair at the Women's World Cup.

While Haynes accumulated through the covers and off her hips, Healy's assault was spectacular, with sweeps, reverse-sweeps and balletic footwork. She belted 62 runs from her final 33 balls before she was dismissed.

Healy had survived a tough caught and bowled chance to Chinelle Henry on five, while Haynes was put down on 58 and 61 from the off-spin of Karishma Ramharack. The second catch, to Hayley Matthews at mid-on, was extremely straightforward.

By the time West Indies held on to their catches, the damage was done. An unbroken stand of 69 between Mooney and captain Meg Lanning pushed Australia beyond 300.

The second half was a non-event, except for the effort of Mooney, who produced perhaps the best catch of the tournament.

Fielding at a short square leg, Mooney flung herself to her right to grab Williams' pull off Megan Schutt, holding on in one hand when the ball had almost gone past her.

From there, West Indies' approach was curious, and their refusal to entertain the chase killed the spectacle.

In the end, with Mohammed and Henry unable to bat, Australia recorded the biggest margin of victory in terms of runs in this year's competition and all World Cup knockout matches.

'The job isn't done yet'

Australia captain Meg Lanning: "I've been involved in some very stressful semi-finals in the past! And we came into this expecting a very tough game.

"Our openers set it up for us today. West Indies bowled really well up front, put us under pressure, but we had a good plan to take on that pressure and build a platform from it.

"We felt the first hour was really important because we know how this pitch plays early on. They played with excellent discipline, waited for the bad ball and then set us up really nicely.

"Today was close to the perfect game, we can certainly be very satisfied to play that way in a big game. We will enjoy the win, you've got to do that from a semi-final, but we came here to win so the job isn't done yet."

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor: "I guess when you look at it, a partnership like that can deflate the whole team. That's what Australia do, they absorbed all our pressure and we couldn't get over that."

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 08:27

    Aussies don't look invincible, its just that realistically most women's Teams are just developing, against Bangladesh they looked weak, India was not a walk in the park and against England that could of gone either way.
    WI bit disappointing you could not make more of a game of it but your bowling was too lose.
    I must say that strategy is missing in some games in this competition.

  • Comment posted by jmwade, today at 08:26

    Very disappointed by the so called highlights at the top of this page... completely ignored the West indies innings, didn't see a single wicket...

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 08:22

    Well played Australia women

    They play with passion determination humility belief and a large amount of skill

    Something the English mens test team with their inflated ego's could learn from

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 08:19

    This Aussie women's team is looking invincible, can't see either England or South Africa beating them in the final

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:18

    Aussies ladies a class above the rest, like the great Aussie men's team of Warne & co were. They are due an off game though, so England may have a puncher's chance when they more than likely meet in the final of a sparsely attended WC competition.

  • Comment posted by BILR, today at 08:05

    For all the derision about women's cricket by some on here, if Oz women played the current Eng test team in a 50 over match (without Mahmood and Wood) I'd be worried as to how we'd fare.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 08:14

      twinprime replied:
      I know it's meant as a joke - but the women wouldn't put up 25 runs and the men would probably never lose a wicket in the two over run chase.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 08:04

    Am afraid to say that this result just goes to prove there is a lack of depth of talent at the top of womens international team sport. Be it cricket, football or rugby, some recent scores, despite the BBCs best efforts to say otherwise, have been embarrassing. The governing bodies need to have a look on how they can raise standards so we get much more competitive and compelling matches to watch

    • Reply posted by stephenadarglas, today at 08:18

      stephenadarglas replied:
      Spot on Nick - womens cricket is like like watching children playing on the beach.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 07:57

    I'm sticking my neck out but I thing they might just win this Australia

    • Reply posted by Hetero sapiens, today at 08:00

      Hetero sapiens replied:
      Well that's a bold call..

  • Comment posted by Baggiefan, today at 07:55

    Australia are unbeatable at present. England and S Africa will be playing the other semifinal for the right to lose in the final.

    • Reply posted by rhys, today at 08:33

      rhys replied:
      Anything is possible in a final- Aussie do look FORMIDABLE though!

  • Comment posted by I love Fergie, today at 07:54

    That has to be the greatest game of cricket ever in the universe, off all time, devastating bowling, worldy fielding, explosive batting, Churchillian strategy, never to be bettered.

    Can I please write for the BBC?

    • Reply posted by Gate49, today at 07:59

      Gate49 replied:
      Only if you learn the difference between "off" and "of".

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 07:53

    WI were never going to give the the Aussies a real game, India might have!

  • Comment posted by Kris, today at 07:53

    Australia are doing very well in women's cricket because of the focus, investment & opportunities they are creating. For example the women's big bash has been on for 7-8 years, a $20M investment went into the women's game as early as 2015 itself.

    No wonder they are so fit, highly skilled and ultra competitive.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 08:15

      twinprime replied:
      They aren't highly skilled.

  • Comment posted by Second rate second row, today at 07:51

    A fine performance by Australia. Now, come on BBC, why can't we have a comments section on a transgender woman in elite sport article? It would seem that there's some issues that you're not prepared to open up to debate.

    • Reply posted by Gate49, today at 08:01

      Gate49 replied:
      The topic is so toxic that it would seem nobody is allowed an opinion on the subject that isn't all for it. If I was a woman, I'd be fuming.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 07:28

    Aus women are unstoppable although WI women played poorly in the SF. Who will meet Aus women in the final? Eng women or SA women?

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, today at 07:19

    Technically either side can win a final but you'd put your house on Australia to win the WWC no matter who wins the other semi.

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 07:13

    A great game!

    Unfortunately TMS commentary flatters to deceive once again… “… bowls a horrible bouncer at 71 mph”!

  • Comment posted by Racing Snake, today at 07:12

    It’s theirs to loose.

    • Reply posted by k hope, today at 07:32

      k hope replied:
      'Lose'

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 07:06

    Clear some space in that trophy cabinet!

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 07:03

    That was a demolition!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport