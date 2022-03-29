Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Thorpe previously worked as part of the England coaching team

Former England batsman Graham Thorpe has been named head coach of the Afghanistan senior men's team.

Thorpe, 52, stepped down as England batting coach in February, following their 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

Thorpe was among a number of departures from the England set-up, including head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said he was the "best available nominee" available from its recruitment process.

Thorpe, who played 100 Test matches for England between 1993 and 2005, will replace South African Lance Klusener, who left the role in November.

"He will step up into the role of head coach ahead of the upcoming international events of Afghanistan," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said.