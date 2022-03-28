Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jade Dernbach helped Surrey to win the County Championship in 2018

Middlesex have appointed former Surrey and England seamer Jade Dernbach as a fast bowling consultant.

Dernbach, 36, who retired from playing last season, will be reunited with former Surrey team-mate Mark Ramprakash at Lord's on the coaching staff.

Ramprakash was appointed Middlesex batting consultant during the winter.

Right-armer Dernbach made 58 limited-overs appearances for England between 2011 and 2014 and also won the County Championship with Surrey in 2018.

He has also played six T20 internationals for Italy and joined Derbyshire on loan last season for the T20 Blast.

"I'm really excited about working with him," said Middlesex first-team coach Richard Johnson, who also worked with Dernbach at The Oval until last season.

"He brings an enormous amount of experience, is incredibly passionate about his work, and having only recently played the game, is current."

Middlesex have also confirmed that left-arm spinner Thilan Walallawita has been granted British citizenship and can now be registered as a local player.

Sri Lankan-born Walallawita, 23, moved to England aged 12 in the wake of the 2004 tsunami.

Since making his first-class debut and earning his first full-time professional deal with Middlesex in 2020, he has made 16 appearances in all competitions.

Middlesex begin their County Championship Division Two campaign against Derbyshire at Lord's on Thursday, 7 April.