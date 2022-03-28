Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Haines (left) will lead Sussex in the County Championship and One-Day Cup while Ravi Bopara takes charge in the T20 Blast

Sussex batter Tom Haines and all-rounder Ravi Bopara will share captaincy duties across the three formats during the 2022 season.

Opening batter Haines, 23, will captain Sussex in the County Championship and also continue the job he did last season in the 50-over One-Day Cup.

Australia batter Travis Head had been due to lead the team before deciding to withdraw from his 2022 contract.

All-rounder Bopara, 36, replaces Luke Wright as T20 Blast captain.

Haines takes on the role on an interim basis and succeeds Ben Brown, who joined Hampshire in January. England seam bowler Ollie Robinson remains vice-captain.

Bopara will have George Garton as his vice-captain in the T20 Blast.