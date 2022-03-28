Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland will tour Pakistan in November 2022

Ireland women will become the first Irish senior international side to tour Pakistan when they play a six-match white-ball series in November 2022.

The three ODIs will be part of the ICC Women's Championship and will be followed by three T20 internationals.

The news follows the announcement that Pakistan Women will be visiting Ireland for a T20 Tri-Series in July.

That series will be played at Bready Cricket Club with Australia also involved.

While Ireland and Pakistan have a history of international cricket between the two sides dating back 60 years, this will be the first time a senior men's or women's side will have played in Pakistan.

Ireland Women and Pakistan Women first met in an international match at the 1997 Women's World Cup, when the Irish team prevailed by 182 runs.

The two sides subsequently met in a Test match in July 2000 in Dublin.

They have played each other 33 times across all formats, Pakistan winning 24 and Ireland nine, their last encounter being at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2018.

Laura Delany, Captain of Ireland Women, said: "We couldn't have asked for a better start to 2022, following the announcement of full-time contracts.

"We have a busy summer ahead and are greatly looking forward to the prospect of playing Pakistan in an away series.

"As a squad, we haven't travelled to Pakistan before, but now having qualified for the ICC Women's Championship we have been presented with this opportunity, one that no doubt will be a good challenge towards the end of the year.

"Having not played in Asian conditions for a few years now due to COVID-19, with a young squad this will be an invaluable opportunity as we are set to play more regularly in this part of the world over coming years."

Fixtures

6 November 2022: Pakistan Women v Ireland Women - 1st ODI

8 November 2022: Pakistan Women v Ireland Women - 2nd ODI

11 November 2022: Pakistan Women v Ireland Women - 3rd ODI

14 November 2022: Pakistan Women v Ireland Women - 1st T20I

16 November 2022: Pakistan Women v Ireland Women - 2nd T20I

18 November 2022: Pakistan Women v Ireland Women - 3rd T20I