Lewis McManus has taken 122 catches, completed 13 stumpings and scored 1,876 runs in first-class cricket

Northamptonshire have signed Hampshire wicketkeeper Lewis McManus on loan for the start of the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old, who has played more than 150 games in all formats, will spend an initial four-week period at Wantage Road.

Hampshire have a ready-made replacement available, having signed former Sussex skipper Ben Brown in January.

Northants are back in Division One of the County Championship this summer for the first time since 2014.

They will play Gloucestershire at home in their opening game, starting on 7 April.

"Lewis is a highly skilled cricketer with first division experience so we're delighted to have him," said head coach John Sadler.

"He's a player with a great attitude and we think he'll fit in really well with us."

Keeper Adam Rossington, who was replaced as Championship captain last week by batter Ricardo Vasconcelos, is "currently unavailable for selection", say the club.