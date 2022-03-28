Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Trevor Bayliss stood down as England men's head coach at the end of the 2019 Ashes

Former England men's head coach Trevor Bayliss is set to take charge of London Spirit men in The Hundred.

Word Cup-winning coach Bayliss, 59, will take on the role on an interim basis following the sudden death of Shane Warne earlier this month.

Warne was coach of the Lord's-based men's side during last season's inaugural edition of the competition.

The move would reunite Bayliss with England one-day captain Eoin Morgan, with whom he worked from 2015 to 2019.

The men's Hundred draft has been postponed until 5 April following Warne's death at the age of 52.

London Spirit will have the first pick after finishing last in the men's competition last season.

Australian Bayliss stood down as England men's head coach following the 2019 Ashes series in the same summer he also helped lead England to their first men's World Cup title.

He has since coached Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, while also being linked with the vacant Australia men's head coach role.