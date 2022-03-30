Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and Coldplay's Chris Martin all performed via video

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and a host of former cricketers led the tributes to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne at an emotional memorial service.

The service, held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, remembered Warne who died suddenly aged 52 this month.

His father, brother and three children all gave moving speeches in front of thousands of people in attendance.

The service ended with the unveiling of the Shane Warne Stand at the MCG by Warne's children.

Elton John performed Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me via video while there were similar musical performances from Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Australians Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman were among the other celebrities to pay tribute.

Warne's father Keith said the former Australia international packed more into his life "than most people would in two lifetimes".

He added: "Shane said of himself, 'I smoked, I drank, and I played a little cricket'.

"Mate, your mother and I can't imagine a life without you. You have been taken too soon and our hearts are broken."

Warne's daughter Summer said: "It has been exactly 26 days since you went to heaven and I miss you more than anything in the whole world.

"I would do anything just to have one more of your cuddles and to hear your voice tell me how proud of me you were and how much you loved me.

"I know you will be forever watching me and be by my side the whole time."

There were a number of further musical performances, including Australian singer Anthony Callea

Warne is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, having claimed 708 Test wickets in 145 matches across a stellar 15-year international career.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain joined Warne's former Australia captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border, plus former West Indies batter Brian Lara and ex-Australia bowler Merv Hughes on stage to pay tribute to the spin bowler.

"Shane, it was an absolute privilege to be with you on a cricket pitch," Hussain said.

At the start of the ceremony the Australian national anthem was sung by Greta Bradman, granddaughter of legendary Australia batter Sir Donald Bradman.

A number of Warne's other Australia team-mates, bowler Glenn McGrath, wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and ex-captain Steve Waugh, were also in the audience, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The MCG's famous Great Southern Stand has been renamed the Shane Warne Stand. A sign was unveiled by Warne's children Brooke, Jackson and Summer